AAON, Inc. (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) opened at 36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.98. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Jerry R. Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $704,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,886.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam Neale sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $44,166.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,647.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,118 shares of company stock worth $1,665,537 in the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils.

