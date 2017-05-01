AAC Holdings (AAC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media headlines about AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AAC Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) opened at 7.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. AAC Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $169.62 million.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. AAC Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAC Holdings will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Holdings

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

