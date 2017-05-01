A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08.

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) opened at 53.88 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $2,200,920.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,596.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 24,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,213,273.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,956 shares in the company, valued at $16,489,883.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,966 shares of company stock worth $12,927,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith Corp

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

