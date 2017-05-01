A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $892,000 Stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. maintained its position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 77.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $79.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Dominion Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dominion Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,562 shares in the company, valued at $112,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of Dominion Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $436,105.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,604.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

