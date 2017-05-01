$98.64 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NEOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report sales of $98.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100 million and the lowest is $97.27 million. Neogen posted sales of $90.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $98.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $362.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $400.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $400 million to $401.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business earned $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 177,411 shares. Neogen has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $170,407.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $813,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 21,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,293,447.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 76.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 146.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Neogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,529,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after buying an additional 183,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

