8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8×8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 8×8 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded 8×8 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8×8 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.78.
Shares of 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. 8×8 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.80.
In other 8×8 news, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $1,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 972,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,409.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of 8×8 during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 63.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8×8 during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
8×8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
