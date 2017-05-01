8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 8×8 in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 8×8 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 8×8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 14.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. 8×8 has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 25,000 shares of 8×8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,409.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of 8×8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $1,561,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,704.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in 8×8 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 785,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8×8 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 8×8 by 75.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in 8×8 by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 8×8 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

