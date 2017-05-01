8,548 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,566,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,455,000 after buying an additional 4,892,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,297,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,360,000 after buying an additional 171,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,047,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,862,000 after buying an additional 196,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,110,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,121,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,224,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,435,000 after buying an additional 1,086,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00. Johnson & Johnson also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

