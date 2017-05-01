Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sothebys (BID)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BID. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sothebys by 148,833.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 517,128 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Sothebys had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.53%. The company earned $308.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BID. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Sothebys from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $86,760.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Chinn acquired 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $113,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

