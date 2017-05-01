TNB Financial Invests $667,000 in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

TNB Financial bought a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 132.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,512,000 after buying an additional 848,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/8305-shares-in-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd-acquired-by-tnb-financial-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.20 to $77.70 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.