8,249 Shares in BankUnited (BKU) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 14.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,119,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,801,000 after buying an additional 768,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,187,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,844,000 after buying an additional 2,460,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,648,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,507,000 after buying an additional 480,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,588,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,162,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,399,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,477,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company earned $258.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post $2.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $454,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Roberto sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $70,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at $751,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $564,648. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

