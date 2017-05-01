Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,682,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 90,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 943,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 0.72% on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,935 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.83 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/8167-shares-in-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-acquired-by-russell-investments-group-ltd-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.