79,152 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Acquired by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.
US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) traded up 0.2840% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.2801. 167,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.4564.
US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business earned $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. US Foods Holding Corp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods Holding Corp to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods Holding Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.
In other news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $538,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About US Foods Holding Corp
US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
