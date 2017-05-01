RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Drexel Hamilton boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

