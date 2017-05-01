75,786 Shares in Facebook Inc (FB) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 61,107,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,838,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 30,413,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,901,161,000 after buying an additional 1,092,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,421,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,389,075,000 after buying an additional 314,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $151.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Facebook from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. FBN Securities set a $175.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $275,369.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,143,744.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

