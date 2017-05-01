6,400 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Acquired by Breton Hill Capital Ltd.

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 47,132 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 97,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) traded down 0.806% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.695. The company had a trading volume of 759,378 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.969 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/6400-shares-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-acquired-by-breton-hill-capital-ltd.html.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price target (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $1,055,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,992,755.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,889. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.