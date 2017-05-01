63,359 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $95.55. Exxon Mobil also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.72 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $89.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

