Norges Bank Invests $14.956 Million in FTD Companies Inc (FTD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 627,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.30% of FTD Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FTD Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FTD Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTD Companies by 439.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 195,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTD Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) traded down 1.79% on Friday, reaching $20.00. 95,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $548.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. FTD Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. FTD Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTD Companies Inc will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/627333-shares-in-ftd-companies-inc-ftd-acquired-by-norges-bank-updated.html.

Several research firms recently commented on FTD. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FTD Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.