Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys Shares of 6,000 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. FMR LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,248,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,906,000 after buying an additional 146,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,688,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,927,000 after buying an additional 494,995 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 341.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,574,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,096,000 after buying an additional 5,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,900,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,260,000 after buying an additional 369,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $113,228,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) opened at 26.74 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.23 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. CF Industries Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.23 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

