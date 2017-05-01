4,300 Shares in RLI Corp. (RLI) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,616,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 189,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 944,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,591,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,024,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) traded down 1.43% on Friday, reaching $57.22. 477,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.12.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RLI Corp. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.02 per share, with a total value of $130,246.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,438. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $55,415.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

