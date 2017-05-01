Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Analysts expect Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) to announce $37.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.31 million. Insys Therapeutics reported sales of $61.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.78 million to $258.5 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $165.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.1 million to $187.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Insys Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company earned $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 632,936 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Insys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $812.39 million, a P/E ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSY. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 312,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 341,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 61,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

