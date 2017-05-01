Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $369.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.53 million and the lowest is $365.62 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $361.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $369.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm earned $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.40 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.03.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $150,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $168,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $190,111.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,728,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,824,000 after buying an additional 97,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. 134,774 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

