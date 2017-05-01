32,553 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 106.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $201.99 billion. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm earned $33.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $121.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

