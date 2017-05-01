3,140 Shares in Inogen Inc (INGN) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after buying an additional 192,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Inogen by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,179,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 121,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inogen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,965,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inogen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 82.89 on Monday. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Inogen had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm earned $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $188,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $262,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,799.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,588. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

