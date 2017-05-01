$27.7 Million in Sales Expected for Exar Co. (EXAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) to post $27.7 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exar’s earnings. Exar reported sales of $36.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exar will report full-year sales of $27.7 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.5 million per share, with estimates ranging from $132.7 million to $134.3 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exar.

Exar (NYSE:EXAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Exar had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Exar in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Exar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Exar from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$27.7 Million in Sales Expected for Exar Co. (EXAR) This Quarter” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/27-7-million-in-sales-expected-for-exar-co-exar-this-quarter.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Exar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Exar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Exar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Exar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exar (NYSE:EXAR) traded up 0.31% on Friday, hitting $13.01. 1,215,543 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Exar has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Exar Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exar (EXAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.