2,507 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agran Libbie boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 314,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 169,469 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.86%.
PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.
In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares in the company, valued at $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.
