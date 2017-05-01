Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 239,659 Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Masonite International Corp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,165,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Masonite International Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 976,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Corp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 916,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,285,000 after buying an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 900,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,247,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masonite International Corp by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) traded down 1.19% on Friday, reaching $83.20. 154,518 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.17. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $481.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.83 million. Masonite International Corp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International Corp from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Masonite International Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International Corp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Masonite International Corp news, insider Lawrence P. Repar sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,544,254.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $155,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

