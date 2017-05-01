227,172 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Acquired by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,689.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Extreme Networks by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) traded down 0.896% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.745. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,051 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company’s market capitalization is $837.78 million. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm earned $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective (up previously from $4.75) on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

