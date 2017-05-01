$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Oneok Partners LP (OKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oneok Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.6 billion. Oneok Partners posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oneok Partners will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oneok Partners.

Oneok Partners (NYSE:OKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Oneok Partners had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oneok Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Oneok Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Oneok Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Oneok Partners in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oneok Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the first quarter worth $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oneok Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the first quarter worth $156,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Oneok Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Oneok Partners during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oneok Partners (NYSE:OKS) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 414,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.56. Oneok Partners has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Oneok Partners’s payout ratio is 239.40%.

About Oneok Partners

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

