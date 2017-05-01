$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $10.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total value of $70,175.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,617.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $441,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) traded up 0.96% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.08. 481,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

