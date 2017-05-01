Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.3 billion to $2.34 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.2 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Lam Research had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 2.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.03. 1,073,203 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Lam Research news, COO Timothy Archer sold 28,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $3,292,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $254,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,968 shares of company stock worth $31,900,341. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

