1st Source Co. (SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business earned $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67 million.

Shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) traded down 1.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,948 shares. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

