1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $102,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 606,596 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

