1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm earned $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) traded down 2.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.31. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/1st-constitution-bancorp-fccy-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.