1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) opened at 17.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.31. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.85.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company earned $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

