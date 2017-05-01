182 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 341,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 154,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $30,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,461.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

