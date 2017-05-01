15,600 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Acquired by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BB&T Co. by 18.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BB&T Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) opened at 43.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. BB&T Co. had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

BBT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BB&T Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded BB&T Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on BB&T Co. from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,324,371.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton sold 10,000 shares of BB&T Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,045. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Co. Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

