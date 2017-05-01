145,203 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 53.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 322,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,988,000 after buying an additional 112,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the third quarter worth $247,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 1.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 813,074 shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post $8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $132.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

