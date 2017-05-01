13,060 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,515,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 23,155.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,202,000 after buying an additional 2,315,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,892,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,932,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,828,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,197,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) opened at 35.08 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “13,060 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/13060-shares-in-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-acquired-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on Hormel Foods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Splinter sold 35,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,229,930.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,787 shares of company stock worth $2,955,553. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.