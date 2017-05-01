Doyle Wealth Management Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 27.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Vetr cut Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

