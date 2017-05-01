Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PPL Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,128,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,141,000 after buying an additional 567,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PPL Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,480,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,588,000 after buying an additional 104,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,881,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in PPL Corp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,753,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,822,000 after buying an additional 1,062,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PPL Corp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,317,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,704,000 after buying an additional 445,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. PPL Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 25.30%. PPL Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/10580-shares-in-ppl-corp-ppl-acquired-by-private-trust-co-na-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other PPL Corp news, insider Paul W. Thompson sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $232,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $182,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $477,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,023 shares of company stock worth $2,735,876 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.