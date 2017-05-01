Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,591,000 after buying an additional 2,196,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,364,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,570,000 after buying an additional 1,657,355 shares during the period. Finally, Oakmont Corp acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $48,685,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) opened at 32.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company earned $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vetr raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $188,743.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $238,788.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $464,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,772. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

