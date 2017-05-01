1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1-800-Flowers.Com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 64 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded up 2.093% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.975. 252,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.166 and a beta of 1.46. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

