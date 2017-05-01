$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on Honeywell International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.05.

In related news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total transaction of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,420,568.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,861 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. Honeywell International has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

