$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Owens-Illinois also posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,389 shares. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,638,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 114,444 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at $26,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,723,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

