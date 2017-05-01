$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCANA Co. (SCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCANA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. SCANA reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCANA will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. SCANA had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SCANA in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) traded up 0.76% on Friday, reaching $66.30. 658,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. SCANA has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from SCANA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SCANA’s payout ratio is 57.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in SCANA by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,510,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCANA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after buying an additional 488,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SCANA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,444,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in SCANA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,325,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in SCANA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 984,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

