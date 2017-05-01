$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc – (ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International plc -‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. Endo International plc – reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International plc – will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International plc -.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Endo International plc – had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Endo International plc -‘s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International plc – currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded down 0.09% on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 3,088,878 shares of the stock traded hands. Endo International plc – has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $57,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc – by 265.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc – by 333.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc – by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc – by 89.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc – by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc – Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

