CACI International Inc (CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. CACI International reported sales of $977.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.3 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.13%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

WARNING: “CACI International Inc (CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/1-03-billion-in-sales-expected-for-caci-international-inc-caci-this-quarter-updated.html.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) traded up 0.72% on Friday, hitting $118.85. 80,970 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. CACI International has a one year low of $87.31 and a one year high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CACI International by 2,874.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $19,768,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $16,293,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,435,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.