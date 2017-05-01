$0.95 EPS Expected for Total SA (TOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total SA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Total SA reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total SA will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Total SA.
Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Total SA had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company earned $42.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 billion.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Total SA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Total SA by 41.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Total SA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total SA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 296,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Total SA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Total SA by 116.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) opened at 50.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Total SA has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Total SA’s payout ratio is 87.70%.
About Total SA
Total SA (Total) is a France-based oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.
