$0.95 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.03. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company earned $696.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.68 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet upped their price objective on Albemarle from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Aegis assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) traded up 0.97% on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 721,130 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $107.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

